Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.59. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $509.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.50 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 173.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 151,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 96,287 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 83.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at $693,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

