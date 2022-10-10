CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $113.83 million and $19.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,375.15 or 1.00017949 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00047594 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00063572 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022496 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.14141681 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,725,637.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.