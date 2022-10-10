Celo Dollar (CUSD) One Day Volume Hits $514,076.00

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $51.17 million and $514,076.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,512,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Celo platform. Celo Dollar has a current supply of 57,241,566.21607361 with 51,505,700.05554163 in circulation. The last known price of Celo Dollar is 0.99495651 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $374,688.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://celo.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

