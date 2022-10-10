Celo Euro (CEUR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,347.00

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Celo Euro has a market cap of $38.62 million and approximately $29,347.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo Euro has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Celo Euro token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00004954 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Celo Euro Token Profile

Celo Euro’s genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,029,839 tokens. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Euro’s official message board is github.com/celo-org/celo-proposals/blob/master/cgps/0024.md. Celo Euro’s official website is celo.org/#ceur. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/ceur_is_now_officially_live_on_mainnet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo Euro (CEUR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Celo platform. Celo Euro has a current supply of 33,884,423. The last known price of Celo Euro is 0.96813592 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $26,698.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://celo.org/#ceur.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Euro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

