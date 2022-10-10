Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of CSR opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.50. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -121.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Centerspace by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

