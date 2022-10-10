Centric Swap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $197,950.00 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $92,875.21 and approximately $197,950.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 tokens. The Reddit community for Centric Swap is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Centric Swap’s official website is www.centric.com. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @centricrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “Centric Swap (CNS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Centric Swap has a current supply of 159,158,246,060 with 7,342,691,560 in circulation. The last known price of Centric Swap is 0.00001263 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,167,099.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.centric.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

