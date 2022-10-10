Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cerner Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.54. Cerner has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 298.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,005,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,419,000 after buying an additional 5,247,584 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 128.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 41,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 49,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 290.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 312,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,261,000 after acquiring an additional 232,724 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

