Charged Particles Price Reaches $0.0243 on Top Exchanges (IONX)

Charged Particles (IONX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Charged Particles has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Charged Particles has a market cap of $2.13 million and $57,244.00 worth of Charged Particles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Charged Particles token can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Charged Particles Profile

Charged Particles was first traded on May 30th, 2021. Charged Particles’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Charged Particles’ official Twitter account is @definft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Charged Particles is https://reddit.com/r/ChargedParticles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Charged Particles’ official website is charged.fi.

Buying and Selling Charged Particles

According to CryptoCompare, “Charged Particles (IONX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Charged Particles has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Charged Particles is 0.02221035 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $105,296.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://charged.fi/.”

