Charli3 Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $770,891.00 (C3)

Charli3 (C3) traded 62.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Charli3 has a total market cap of $770,891.00 and approximately $331,107.00 worth of Charli3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Charli3 has traded 84.2% lower against the US dollar. One Charli3 token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Charli3 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Charli3 Profile

Charli3’s launch date was April 26th, 2021. Charli3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Charli3’s official Twitter account is @oraclecharli3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Charli3’s official website is charli3.io. The official message board for Charli3 is oraclecharli3.medium.com.

Charli3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Charli3 (C3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. Charli3 has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Charli3 is 0.18061544 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://charli3.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Charli3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Charli3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Charli3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Charli3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Charli3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.