Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Coverage Initiated at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.65.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP opened at $110.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.72 and a 200 day moving average of $124.93. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,690,000 after acquiring an additional 118,649 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,332,000 after acquiring an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,379,000 after acquiring an additional 345,565 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.1% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after acquiring an additional 259,431 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

