Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $182.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.75.

NYSE:LNG opened at $174.00 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $97.85 and a 12-month high of $178.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.33.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 800.57% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

