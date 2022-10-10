Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.13. The company has a market cap of $314.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

