Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.8% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.
CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.
Shares of Chevron stock opened at $160.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $182.40.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.
