Chicken Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,891.00 (KFC)

Chicken (KFC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Chicken has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $13,891.00 worth of Chicken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chicken has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chicken token can now be purchased for approximately $13.87 or 0.00071246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chicken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Chicken

Chicken’s launch date was September 21st, 2020. Chicken’s total supply is 164,137 tokens. Chicken’s official Twitter account is @chefgrandpa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chicken’s official website is chickenswap.org.

Buying and Selling Chicken

According to CryptoCompare, “Chicken (KFC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chicken has a current supply of 164,137 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chicken is 12.71733856 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $50,626.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chickenswap.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chicken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chicken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chicken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chicken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chicken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.