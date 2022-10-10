Christopher R. Fenimore Sells 1,844 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

REGN stock opened at $722.37 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $754.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $652.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $644.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $551,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

