CIBC Boosts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$13.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.04.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.42 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.94 and a twelve month high of C$12.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 3.51.

Insider Activity

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total value of C$573,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,263,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,480,443.44. In other Advantage Energy news, Director Andy Mah sold 51,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$566,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,578,638.03. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total transaction of C$573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,263,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,480,443.44. Insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $3,806,697 over the last 90 days.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.