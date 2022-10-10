CIBC Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$90.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$80.05.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$75.36 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$48.42 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.99 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83.

Insider Activity

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.2299992 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.30, for a total value of C$356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,649,458 shares in the company, valued at C$117,606,355.40. In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.30, for a total value of C$356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,649,458 shares in the company, valued at C$117,606,355.40. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.47, for a total transaction of C$148,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at C$1,063,580.54. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,780 shares of company stock worth $4,411,652.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

