CIBC Boosts NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$17.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.38.

NVA opened at C$12.23 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.43 and a 12-month high of C$14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.04.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 2.7980792 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$522,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,054 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,814.30. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 829,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,113,424.53. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$522,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,814.30. Insiders sold 138,543 shares of company stock worth $1,494,584 over the last three months.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

