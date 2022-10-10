CIBC Boosts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$8.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.60.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

SES opened at C$6.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$4.58 and a 52-week high of C$7.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.58.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$355.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.93%.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In related news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,515,615.47.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

