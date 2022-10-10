CIBC Cuts Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$4.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHR. TD Securities decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.22.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$2.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$2.27 and a 12-month high of C$4.54. The firm has a market cap of C$489.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$392.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

