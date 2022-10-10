CIBC Cuts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mullen Group to a strong-buy rating and set a C$18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on Mullen Group to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.23.

Mullen Group Price Performance

MTL stock opened at C$14.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$10.83 and a one year high of C$15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.22.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$521.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$453.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.3235527 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

