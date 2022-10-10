CIBC Trims AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Target Price to C$22.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOS. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.50.

AirBoss of America Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$8.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.91. The company has a market cap of C$228.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$8.06 and a 12-month high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 1.9100001 EPS for the current year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

