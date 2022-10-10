Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.30-$12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.58 billion-$8.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.50 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $438.22.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $398.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $415.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $12,658,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

