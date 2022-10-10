Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives $89.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.80.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

CTXS opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average of $101.06. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $859.52 million during the quarter. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 68.95% and a net margin of 9.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $336,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,560 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 279.6% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,897,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $184,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,823 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,690.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 819,224 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,659,000 after buying an additional 789,864 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $127,888,000 after buying an additional 728,482 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 493.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 729,767 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $73,633,000 after purchasing an additional 606,890 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.