ClassZZ (CZZ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.77 Million

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, ClassZZ has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. ClassZZ has a total market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $16,178.00 worth of ClassZZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClassZZ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ClassZZ Profile

ClassZZ (CZZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. ClassZZ’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ClassZZ is classzz.com. ClassZZ’s official Twitter account is @class_zz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ClassZZ

According to CryptoCompare, “ClassZZ (CZZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. ClassZZ has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ClassZZ is 0.00663063 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,047.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://classzz.com.”

