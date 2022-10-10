Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 86,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.51 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $235.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

