Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 86,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.51 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $235.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.