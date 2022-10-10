Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO opened at $64.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

