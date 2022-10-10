Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BAC opened at $30.75 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

