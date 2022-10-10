ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Director Sells $80,494.76 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $80,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $37.99.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Featured Stories
