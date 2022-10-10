ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Director Sells $80,494.76 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $80,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter valued at $220,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

