Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $3,124,705.60 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12.

On Friday, September 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32.

On Monday, August 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64.

On Thursday, August 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92.

Cloudflare Stock Down 9.2 %

NYSE NET opened at $55.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.