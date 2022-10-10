Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $3,124,705.60 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52.
- On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12.
- On Friday, September 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32.
- On Monday, August 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64.
- On Thursday, August 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92.
NYSE NET opened at $55.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
