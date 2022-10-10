CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

CNO opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.09.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

