Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Lowered to C$100.00 at National Bank Financial

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CGEAF. CIBC lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$113.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.94.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $50.13 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $91.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

