Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCA. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications to a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. National Bank Financial cut Cogeco Communications from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. CIBC cut Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$110.07.

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 5.7 %

TSE CCA opened at C$67.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.58. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$66.89 and a 1 year high of C$114.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$78.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.17.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$728.12 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cogeco Communications

In other Cogeco Communications news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$83.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$531,658.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,067,373.70. In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 890 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$84.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,757.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,757.33. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 6,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$83.07 per share, with a total value of C$531,658.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,067,373.70. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,880 in the last ninety days.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

