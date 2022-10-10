CoinMerge Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $94,319.00 (CMERGE)

CoinMerge (CMERGE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, CoinMerge has traded flat against the dollar. One CoinMerge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinMerge has a market capitalization of $31,555.00 and approximately $94,319.00 worth of CoinMerge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CoinMerge Coin Profile

CoinMerge’s genesis date was July 15th, 2021. CoinMerge’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. CoinMerge’s official website is www.coinmerge.io. The Reddit community for CoinMerge is https://reddit.com/r/OfficialCoinMerge. CoinMerge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinMerge

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinMerge is a cryptocurrency platform, and corresponding token, which is set to launch on July 16th. It is turning heads away from Telegram and Dextools by combining their services into one new platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinMerge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinMerge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinMerge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

