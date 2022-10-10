CoinPoker Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $21.03 million and approximately $41,720.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for $0.0756 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@coinpoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is https://reddit.com/r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @coinpoker_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com.

CoinPoker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinPoker (CHP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. CoinPoker has a current supply of 278,237,314.35457474 with 274,720,611.9545747 in circulation. The last known price of CoinPoker is 0.07548388 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,378.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinpoker.com/.”

