Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

CL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

