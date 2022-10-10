Combo (COMB) Price Up 114.8% This Week

Combo (COMB) traded up 58.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Combo has traded 114.8% higher against the dollar. Combo has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Combo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Combo token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Combo Profile

Combo was first traded on September 6th, 2020. Combo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Combo’s official Twitter account is @deficombo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Combo is www.comboos.com.

Combo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Combo (COMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Combo has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Combo is 0.00113611 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $159,252.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.comboos.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Combo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Combo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Combo using one of the exchanges listed above.

