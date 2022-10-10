Combo Trading Up 114.8% Over Last 7 Days (COMB)

Combo (COMB) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Combo token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Combo has traded 114.8% higher against the dollar. Combo has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Combo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Combo

Combo launched on September 6th, 2020. Combo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Combo’s official Twitter account is @deficombo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Combo is www.comboos.com.

Combo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Combo (COMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Combo has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Combo is 0.00113611 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $159,252.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.comboos.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Combo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Combo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Combo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

