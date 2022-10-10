Community Token (COMT) Price Tops $0.0000

Community Token (COMT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Community Token has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $13,604.00 worth of Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Community Token has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Community Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Community Token

Community Token’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. Community Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Community Token is www.communitymetaverse.space. The official message board for Community Token is medium.com/@community_metaverse. The Reddit community for Community Token is https://reddit.com/r/communitymetaverse. Community Token’s official Twitter account is @commetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Community Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Community Token (COMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Community Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Community Token is 0 USD and is up 18.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $492.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.communitymetaverse.space/.”

