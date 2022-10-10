Comparing ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) and dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and dELiA*s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -27.75% -23.48% -15.09% dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ContextLogic and dELiA*s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 0 5 1 0 2.17 dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ContextLogic currently has a consensus target price of $4.95, indicating a potential upside of 555.37%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than dELiA*s.

37.4% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of ContextLogic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and dELiA*s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.09 billion 0.24 -$361.00 million ($0.41) -1.84 dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

dELiA*s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic.

Volatility & Risk

ContextLogic has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

dELiA*s beats ContextLogic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

