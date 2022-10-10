Comparing Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) & OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Macatawa Bank and OFG Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank $82.33 million 3.90 $29.01 million $0.76 12.34 OFG Bancorp $578.46 million 2.15 $146.15 million $3.07 8.51

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macatawa Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A OFG Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Macatawa Bank and OFG Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

OFG Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.02%. Given OFG Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Risk and Volatility

Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Macatawa Bank and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank 33.38% 10.45% 0.90% OFG Bancorp 25.87% 14.64% 1.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.6% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Macatawa Bank pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OFG Bancorp pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Macatawa Bank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, multi-family, and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, trust, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides fraud protection; collection services; disbursement solutions; fund management; and investment and retirement plan services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 26 full-service branches in Kent, Ottawa, and northern Allegan counties, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; and separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs. In addition, the company engages in the insurance agency and reinsurance businesses; administration and servicing of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Further, it offers money management and investment banking services; and engages in the asset/liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company operates through a network of 50 branches in Puerto Rico and 2 branches in USVI. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

