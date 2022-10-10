Comparing MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) and The Competition

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MyMD Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors 209 551 1148 18 2.51

Profitability

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 77.53%. Given MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MyMD Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -77.76% -69.92% MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,633.15% -55.93% -26.29%

Volatility & Risk

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.44, suggesting that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million -$29.89 million -6.55 MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors $411.38 million $32.43 million -65.78

MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals. MyMD Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MyMD Pharmaceuticals peers beat MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression. It is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic derivative of cannabidiol for treating chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

