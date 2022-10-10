Comparing Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) & Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Pintec Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $323.51 million 3.62 -$52.44 million ($0.07) -107.70 Pintec Technology $27.18 million 0.12 -$2.51 million N/A N/A

Pintec Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Integral Ad Science.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

96.7% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Integral Ad Science and Pintec Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 1 5 1 3.00 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 158.62%. Given Integral Ad Science’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science -3.09% -0.41% -0.28% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pintec Technology has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Pintec Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. The company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pintec Technology

(Get Rating)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform's financial services include assistance for borrowers to obtain loans from third party investors and various financial partners; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases or who have personal or business installment loan requests; and a wealth management and insurance product distribution solution for asset management and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.