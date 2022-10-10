Comparing Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) & Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.53 $2.05 million ($4.36) -1.17

Velocity Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A -67.02% 3.81% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Velocity Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Velocity Acquisition and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.44%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Velocity Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

