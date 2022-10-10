Contrasting Delwinds Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWIN) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWIN – Get Rating) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic American has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Delwinds Insurance Acquisition alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Delwinds Insurance Acquisition and Atlantic American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delwinds Insurance Acquisition N/A -8.93% 0.56% Atlantic American 1.49% 4.71% 1.56%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delwinds Insurance Acquisition N/A N/A $4.65 million N/A N/A Atlantic American $199.55 million 0.28 $4.28 million $0.11 25.00

This table compares Delwinds Insurance Acquisition and Atlantic American’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlantic American.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Atlantic American shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Atlantic American shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Delwinds Insurance Acquisition and Atlantic American, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delwinds Insurance Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Atlantic American beats Delwinds Insurance Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delwinds Insurance Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance and insurtech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Atlantic American

(Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products. The company also provides surety bond coverage for subdivision construction, school bus contracts, as well as performance and payment bonds. In addition, the company provides individual and group whole life insurance, as well as medicare supplement insurance products; and other accident and health insurance coverages, include various individual and group policies for the payment of standard benefits for the treatment of diagnosed cancer and other critical illnesses, as well as various other policies, such as short-term nursing facility care, accident expense, hospital indemnity, and disability coverages. It markets its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delwinds Insurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.