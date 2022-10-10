Cope Price Tops $0.0417 on Major Exchanges (COPE)

Cope (COPE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Cope token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cope has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Cope has a total market capitalization of $667,733.41 and $10,951.00 worth of Cope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010207 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cope Token Profile

Cope’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. Cope’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,997,997 tokens. Cope’s official Twitter account is @unlimitedcope and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cope’s official website is www.unlimitedcope.com.

Cope Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cope (COPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Cope has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cope is 0.0417399 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $14,452.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.unlimitedcope.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

