Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CPPMF. CIBC lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $277.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.00. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $46.29 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.