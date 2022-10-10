Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Raised to C$3.25 at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$2.80 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.74.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$1.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.20. The company has a market cap of C$389.10 million and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$4.38.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

