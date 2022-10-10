COPS FINANCE Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $489,931.00 (COPS)

COPS FINANCE (COPS) traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, COPS FINANCE has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. COPS FINANCE has a market capitalization of $489,931.00 and approximately $20,114.00 worth of COPS FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COPS FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $27.22 or 0.00140222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

COPS FINANCE Profile

COPS FINANCE was first traded on March 22nd, 2021. COPS FINANCE’s total supply is 18,000 coins. The official website for COPS FINANCE is copsfinance.com. COPS FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @CopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “COPS Finance is a DeFi protocol and ecosystem that embodies the decentralized finance vision by allowing anybody with an internet connection to use DeFi services. COPS offers a completely stable and open DeFi experience, complete with audited smart contracts and an indomitable token lock system.COPS is an ERC20 Governance Token that is used in all of the COPS’ services. The token is deflationary, and the tokens assigned to Farming and Staking would be destroyed over time by the burning processes, leaving a total supply of 12350 tokens.”

