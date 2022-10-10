CoPuppy Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (CP)

CoPuppy (CP) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. One CoPuppy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CoPuppy has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. CoPuppy has a total market capitalization of $20,134.91 and $26,783.00 worth of CoPuppy was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010207 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
CoPuppy Coin Profile
CoPuppy’s launch date was July 23rd, 2021. CoPuppy’s total supply is 57,236,605 coins and its circulating supply is 55,986,605 coins. CoPuppy’s official Twitter account is @cryptoproglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoPuppy’s official website is bsc.copuppy.io/layout/index.
CoPuppy Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoPuppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoPuppy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoPuppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CoPuppy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoPuppy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.