CoPuppy Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (CP)

CoPuppy (CP) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. One CoPuppy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CoPuppy has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. CoPuppy has a total market capitalization of $20,134.91 and $26,783.00 worth of CoPuppy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoPuppy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010207 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CoPuppy Coin Profile

CoPuppy’s launch date was July 23rd, 2021. CoPuppy’s total supply is 57,236,605 coins and its circulating supply is 55,986,605 coins. CoPuppy’s official Twitter account is @cryptoproglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoPuppy’s official website is bsc.copuppy.io/layout/index.

CoPuppy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoPuppy is a dapp process deployed in Binance smart chain, friendly and open to developers, which makes it possible to be compatible with mainstream and innovative DeFi products. Copupy supports multiple types of original DEFI applications, it can help developers and users experience a new NFT experience. In CoPuppy, NFT is not only a collection, but also a decentralized and non-fungible application of games, loan protocol, cross-chain protocol and DEX. CP(CoPuppy Token) is the token for Copupy platform. Burning CP can obtain the NFTs with exclusive copyright and participate in the ecological construction of the platform. CP is the only block chain platform that uses NFTs to replace the equity of token governance. Users holding CP can experience DEFI’s innovative finance, games, movies, music, video games, streaming media and a series of “Build By Puppy” to form a unique NFTs in the open network of Binance Smart Chain, and complete ecological governance. CoPuppy Innovatively introduced collection, game and financial concepts, NFT collections are of inestimable value, games introduced a deflation model, and improved the scalability of NFT through financial lending.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoPuppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoPuppy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoPuppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoPuppy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoPuppy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.